GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Deputies in Madison County are investigating a stabbing and an armed robbery at a motel.

The report came in at about 6 a.m. at the Midwest Motel on Thorngate Road in Granite City. The victim was stabbed and robbed at gunpoint, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The person responsible for the attack is not in custody. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office did not have any further details, but they’re expected to release more information later Monday.

Top stories people are reading right now: