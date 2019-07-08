ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a south St. Louis school Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Gravois Park School at 3630 Ohio Avenue around 11:20 a.m. A 35-year-old woman, who is a staff member at the school, said she was approaching the school when an unknown man approached her from behind, pointed a gun at her and forcefully took her purse.

The robber left the scene on foot. The woman was not injured.

Statement from Christine Gardiner, Executive Director for EAGLE College Preparatory Schools, St. Louis Region

'On August 6, one of our staff members was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of our Gravois Park campus. No one was injured in the incident. The staff inside the school implemented our lockdown procedures and we cooperated with the police as they secured the area and investigated the incident. We are grateful for the courage and diligence of the St. Louis Police Department and our staff who serve the community together. If you have further questions about this incident, please contact the St. Louis Police Department.'