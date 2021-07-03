Standoff ends with police shooting unstable, armed man in Affton

St. Louis County officers try negotiating with suspect, who was pacing, firing rifle and threatening them. He refused to put down the weapon and was shot.

AFFTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Police officers and the Crisis Negotiations Unit spent several hours Friday trying to resolve a situation involving a man with a long gun who initially threatened suicide.

After demonstrating erratic behavior, going into and out of the residence in the 9800 block of Chesterton Drive and firing several shots, the man left officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct without a satisfactory way out.

Officers' orders for the individual to put the gun down were unsuccessful.

When the man raised his gun and threatened to shoot them from the backyard, two officers fired, striking and wounding the suspect.

Officers administered life-saving treatment before EMS arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident. The impasse ended around 6 p.m.

Officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to an attempted suicide. The Tactical Operations and Crisis Negotiations units were next to respond, hoping to come to a peaceful resolution with the suspect.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation. The investigation remains very active.

More information will be released as it becomes available.