EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after a body was discovered in an East St. Louis creek.

The East St. Louis Police Department was informed of a possible body floating in the creek near 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue on Wednesday morning around 9:20.

When they arrived to the scene, officers discovered a female body in the water. An autopsy is pending, and there is no other information at this time.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the state police at 618-571-4124 or STL Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Callers with information can remain anonymous.

