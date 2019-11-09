ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will go to prison outside of Missouri for his role in a pay-to-play scheme.

The U.S. Marshals Service ordered Stenger to serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Yankton, which is in Yankton, South Dakota.

Stenger was ordered to report to the prison by 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to Forbes, it’s one of the best prisons to do time. In 2009, the magazine ranked FPC Yankton in its top 10 list of America’s cushiest prisons.

‘In southeastern South Dakota, near the Nebraska border. The winters are tough, and the nearest city of any size is at least an hour away, but Yankton is a standalone minimum-security facility with a staff that's not too tough on prisoners. White-collar cons can take classes in accounting, business administration and business management,’ Forbes wrote in its list.

In August, the former county executive was sentenced to 46 months in prison for orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme at the highest levels of St. Louis County government. He pleaded guilty in May to multiple federal corruption charges.

Stenger will have to pay a $250,000 court fine on top of the $130,000 restitution he's already paid. Two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars is the most the judge could order him to pay.

