Steve's Hot Dogs is latest in string of St. Louis smash-and-grabs

The break-in happened at about 3:15 a.m. Friday at the restaurant on South Grand Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — Amid a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Louis, Steve's Hot Dogs was the latest place to be broken into early Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Friday at the restaurant located at 3145 South Grand Boulevard. Police said several suspects forced their way inside the business.

No suspects were in custody as of Friday morning, and police were still investigating what had been stolen.

Workers at the restaurant were working to sweep up broken glass and board up broken windows Friday morning, but a tweet from the restaurant said it would be open for lunch as usual.

Restaurant owner Danni Eickenhorst shared security camera stills on Twitter and asked anyone who can help identify the suspects to direct message her on the social media platform or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Smash and grab burglary at @steveshotdogs at 3:18 am.

What a violation. 😞 pic.twitter.com/7896RTy1rv — Danni Eickenhorst ✨ (@STLDanni) October 21, 2022

To anonymously leave a tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the P3TIPS app.