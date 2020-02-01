ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is off to a violent start of the new year. Six people have been shot and killed since 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

At this same time in 2019, there were zero homicides. In 2019, the first homicide happened on Jan. 3. Two people were killed in the 5600 block of Minerva Avenue.

Three men were shot and killed 18 minutes into 2020. Shemar Carnell, 24, 21-year-old Deandre Davis and a man who has not been identified were found shot to death in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood. Two other men were injured in the shooting. Police recovered three guns from the scene.

A few hours later, around 2:40 a.m., a man was found shot to death next to a car in the 5400 block of Genevieve. Another man was also found shot, he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The man who was killed has not been identified.

A 36-year-old man was found shot to death around 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the 1200 block of N. Euclid. He’s been identified as Darrell Smith. Police said he was found in the street with gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 2. Johnnie Lee Anderson Jr. was found in between two houses in the 4100 block of Minnesota with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In 2019, crime significantly increased in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Anyone with information on any of the fatal shootings should contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for an interview regarding the shootings, but a spokesperson declined.

A spokesperson said they do not believe any of the shootings are related.

Police said between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, they received 501 calls for service relative to shots being fired. A spokesperson said some of the calls may overlap as there could have been multiple calls for the same incident.

