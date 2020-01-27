ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot along a St. Louis interstate Monday morning.

Officers responded to I-55 and Arsenal just after 10 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Early information from the victim indicates the actual shooting may have happened near Carondelet Park, police said.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other stories

RELATED: Thieves break into St. Louis County jewelry store by breaking into next door businesses, police say

RELATED: Taliban say mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft

RELATED: Multiple fatalities in Alabama dock fire; 35 boats destroyed