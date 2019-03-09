ST. LOUIS — Paramedics and EMTs are trained to respond to an emergency. Monday night, two medics found themselves in the middle of one.

A paramedic and EMT responded to a patient with a minor medical issue on the 5100 block of Maffitt in north St. Louis City. They were treating the patient in the back of the ambulance when they heard gunshots.

“There was an eruption of gunfire,” said Capt. Leon Whitener, the public education officer with the St. Louis Fire Department. “We're not normally caught in the middle of a violent scene like that. Our EMTs had no idea they were going to be caught in a rolling gun battle.”

At least 30 shots were fired, but not a single bullet hit the ambulance.

“It takes a toll on us,” Whitener said. “The suicide rate among first responders is 20 times higher than the national average."



There is also an impact on the department’s ability to hire medics.

“It can be difficult to recruit because people don't want to face that danger. Fortunately, there are people out there who are called. This is not just something you do. It's a calling," Whitener said.

It is the current fire department protocol for ambulances to only stay in areas that the police have secured. But, Whitener said this was different because the shooting unfolded around them.

“If this going to be the norm, we're going to have to train for that,” Whitener said. “In today's society, there is a blatant disregard for EMTs, paramedic, firefighters, EMTs on these scenes.”



After the incident, the medics went back to work, said Whitner.

