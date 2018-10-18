ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in two robberies in St. Louis this week.

On Thursday, police released images of a silver Chrysler 200 they think was involved in a robbery near the intersection of Euclid and Laclede and a later robbery on the 1300 block of Mississippi.

Police said the car has a dealer emblem plate on the front and a spare tire with no hubcap on the front driver's side.

Police said the robberies happened less than 10 minutes apart. In the first robbery, a 25-year-old man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his iPad and car keys at around 9:50 Tuesday night. He told police the suspect jumped back into the car — which was carrying two other people — and sped off.

Seven minutes later, a woman was held up at gunpoint by a man who jumped out of a silver vehicle. He demanded money, but the woman had none. When she told the man, he hit her with the gun and stole her car keys. He then jumped back into the car and sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

