ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for a shooting at Riverview and Hall Street around 1:55 a.m. While officers were on their way, they were told the 26-year-old shooting victim was taking himself to an area hospital.

He told police he was driving when a gray sedan drove by and fired shots at his car. A 23-year-old woman, 3-year-old boy and 4-month-old girl were also in the car at the time, but were not injured.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man shot near I-270 in St. Louis County on New Year's Day

RELATED: 1 killed, 3 injured in shootings across St. Louis area

RELATED: 5 killed, 6 injured in shootings in first day of 2020