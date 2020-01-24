FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a stolen car crashed into a school bus Friday morning.

According to St. Louis County police, a silver car was stolen from a garage in Black Jack. The suspects were using a credit card in Ferguson and the person who had their card stolen told police.

Ferguson police spotted the car at a gas station and that’s when it fled. The car then crashed into a school bus and another car.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Florissant Road and Suburban Avenue.

Police said officers did not chase the car.

The bus had no students on board.

A woman who was in the other car that was hit was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man robbed at gunpoint in Downtown West neighborhood Thursday evening

RELATED: Woofie’s to sell its one-millionth hot dog today

RELATED: Woman shot, man found dead after hours-long standoff in St. Louis County