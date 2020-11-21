14-year-old boy arrested after fleeing police in stolen car, police say

The 14-year-old was one of five juveniles in the car at the time of the crash. He was checked out at a hospital before being handed over to the juvenile court system

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police said he was one of five boys who stole a car from a man in St. Louis and led police on a chase early Saturday morning.

According to a police report, a 45-year-old man returned to his home on the 5000 block of Maffit at around 3:50 Saturday morning, where he found a group of five juveniles outside his home. When the man asked the group what they wanted, one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the man's car keys.

The man handed the keys over, and all five got into the car and drove away. They hit a parked car while driving away.

About 40 minutes later, police spotted the car driving north on Union Boulevard a few miles away and attempted to pull the car over.

The driver sped away, leading police on a short chase. The car eventually crashed through the fence around Bellefontaine Cemetery.

All five of the boys jumped out of the car and ran off. Police were able to catch up with one of the boys and take him into custody.

The boy was taken to the hospital to get checked out before being handed over to the juvenile court system. The police report said he was not the boy who pulled out the gun during the robbery.

No victims were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.