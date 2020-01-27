ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — About 40 storage lockers had their locks tampered with at Public Storage located on the 1500 block of North Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis County police said.
Police received a call for destruction of property on Jan. 24 and found the thief or thieves may have entered the property by damaging a perimeter fence that was secured.
Property was stolen from at least two storage lockers, but it is not clear what else was taken.
