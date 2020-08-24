A verbal argument between the customer and the manager happened just before the shot was fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The store manager at a Columbus Wendy's location is charged for felonious assault after allegedly firing a gun at a car in the drive-thru on Aug. 21.

Court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court say Columbus police responded to the Wendy's on Renner Road after receiving a report of an employee firing a gun at a customer.

Officers interviewed a man who says he was in the drive-thru of the restaurant when he and two females got into a verbal argument with Ziggy Brown, the store manager, the court documents say.

As the man and two females drove away from the restaurant, Brown fired a single gunshot at their car. No one was hit by the gunshot.

Brown was arrested by Columbus police and charged with felonious assault. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Wendy's sent the following statement to 10TV: