Store owner critically injured in armed robbery of south St. Louis business

Police said the man who owned a store on the 3500 block of Bamberger Avenue was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted at the store at around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.
ST. LOUIS — The owner of a store in south St. Louis was critically injured in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man who owned WUTU Fashion on the 3500 block of Bamberger Avenue was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted at the store at around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said he wasn't shot, but fell and hit his head during the incident.

The incident report said he was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the department's homicide department.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

