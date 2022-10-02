Storeowner robbed in Tower Grove South shopping center

St. Louis Police said the owner was still living but was in critical and unstable condition.

ST. LOUIS — Frequent shoppers showed up at a closed store in Tower Grove South on Thursday, a day after the store's owner had been robbed and assaulted.

Demetrius Parks and his wife make the trip to Wutu Fashion store for good deals at 3507 Bamberger Avenue in the Gravois Plaza shopping center at least once a week.



"We shop here on the regular man," Parks said. "Very helpful in there, they seem like a nice couple. If they don't have what you want they will order it for you."

The St. Louis Police Department said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the owner, 62, on the floor suffering from traumatic injuries, but not from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene.

"[They'll] help people out even if you're short," Parks said of the storeowners. "They even let you walk away with it. I just hate to ever see something like that happen man."

A spokesperson for the police department added there have been four larceny calls and one hold-up call in the 3500 block of Bamberger, not including this incident, since the beginning of the year.

Managers at similar establishments told 5 On Your Side they had experienced the same thing recently.

Parks said it was already a difficult time financially for society, prayerful the crime would come to an end.

"Messing up the community for really man. We need these things in this neighborhood. You got to go too far out. It's bad that the prices is going up. Other places. This is one of the most reasonable places you can find. I just hate to see that happen," he said.

There are cameras in the parking lot of the Gravois Plaza shopping center.



Some of the stores do have security guards patrolling their stores.

