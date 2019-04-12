ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A student was taken into custody Tuesday after police said he threatened McCluer North High School in a post on social media.

The Florissant Police Department said they were told about the threat by the school district and started working with the district right away. The department said investigators quickly figured out who made the post and arrested him.

The police department said they didn't find any credible means to carry out the threat.

The police department said their working relationship with the district and the school community helped to address the threat quickly.

