Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Ritenour High School

The district said the student was involved in a fight the day before

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — A Ritenour High School student was arrested after a gun was found in the student's backpack Tuesday morning before school. That student was involved in a fight the day before, according to a letter sent to Ritenour High School families on Tuesday.

The letter said the student was not allowed back at school and administrators and school resource officers were looking for the student. The student was met at the front door of the building and their backpack was searched. The district said a gun was found inside the backpack and the student did not interact with any other students or staff.

The St. Ann Police Department arrested the student and the student will not be allowed on campus during the investigation. The student will be disciplined by the school, said the district.

This incident comes just one day after a fight broke out at Ritenour High School during lunch putting the school on lockdown for about 10 minutes. Several students were arrested after that fight on Monday. The district also sent out an email to parents Monday afternoon about that incident.