HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police are on scene of a shooting near Hazelwood Central High School.

According to a law enforcement source, an 18-year-old student was shot in the back behind the high school.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police believe the victim and suspects know each other.

The victim was transported to urgent care by his mother and transported to a hospital. Police are looking for at least three suspects, according to a law enforcement source. Sky 5 saw police questioning three people, but it's unclear if they're the suspects.

The school was on lockdown for sometime, but it has since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

