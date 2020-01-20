SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Police are looking for two people after a Sunset Hills gas station was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Officers responded to the BP Gas Station in the 4500 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard around 5:10 a.m.

Both robbers entered the store and one of them pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered an employee to the ground. They got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The robbers fled in an older white passenger car, police said. The employee was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man carjacked in downtown St. Louis Sunday evening

RELATED: Man shot in north St. Louis County Sunday night

RELATED: 9-year-old boy injured after shots fired into vehicle in south St. Louis