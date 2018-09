ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was arrested following a robbery at a gas station in south St. Louis County on Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the Phillips 66 gas station on Butler Hill Road for a robbery.

Officials said the suspect entered the gas station, concealed his hand in a glove and demanded cash.

The suspect then took the cash and fled the scene.

Police arrested the suspect at a nearby apartment complex.

