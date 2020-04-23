Suspect arrested after stealing Overland police car from gas station, leading police on pursuit

According to dispatchers, an officer's marked police vehicle was stolen from an Overland gas station at around midnight

OVERLAND, Mo. — A suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a police car from a gas station and leading police on a pursuit.

According to dispatchers, an officer's marked police vehicle was stolen from an Overland gas station at around midnight.

The vehicle was pursued to Earth City, where it was retrieved and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Police haven't released the identity of the suspect. It's unclear if the vehicle was damaged in the pursuit.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.