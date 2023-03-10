14-year-old boy, another suspect arrested in armed robbery at St. Louis bus stop

"We have to hold our young people accountable and look at where they're getting these guns?" James Clark said.

ST. LOUIS — No doubt it was a frightening experience for a 32-year-old woman who was just waiting on a bus near Union and Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis.

Investigators say she told St. Louis police around 9 Tuesday night, she was standing at a bus stop when two strangers approached her and demanded her purse and cell phone.

"Something needs to be done," said neighbor, Penelope Smith.

"You just got to shake your head to it you know. It's just a shame," said Ricardo Jacobs who owns a nearby business.

The crime has people in the north side neighborhood talking because police say the 19-year-old's accomplice is just 14 years old.

The armed robbery happened just down the street from Ricardo Jacobs' business.

"14 years old. I just can't believe it. Somebody influenced him or he saw something on social media or the older guy who was with him," said Jacobs.

The woman wasn't hurt. Police say after robbing her, the teen and another guy ran off.

A police officer and his canine partner tracked the two young suspects to an alley on nearby Arlington Avenue.

Police say they found both hiding in a dumpster, the woman's stolen items on the 14-year-old boy and recovered a gun.

"I just think leaders in the community need to do more and team up with recreation centers and give these kids somewhere to go," added Jacobs.

"I'm very upset about this. Lots of young people are out here at all times of the night and evening robbing people with weapons. I want to know where are they getting the weapons." said Smith.

That's a question James Clark, the vice president of the Metropolitan Urban League of St. Louis, is also asking. Clark has been tracking recent teen-related crimes in St. Louis and says the crimes are getting bolder and the criminals younger.

"We have to hold our young people accountable, but then we also got to offer them a way out. The real issue is they don't believe it's real until it's too late, so we've got tp get very serious about having the conversations, so that our young people can lower that wall and they can begin to listen," said Clark.

"I'm not going to accept it as being the new norm because it's not," said Smith.