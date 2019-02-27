ST. LOUIS — A Walgreens in south city was robbed overnight, but the suspect was quickly caught.

Police responded to the store on Chippewa near Gravois at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Employees told police a robbery had happened, but police haven’t released any further details on what exactly took place.

A suspect was taken into custody.

