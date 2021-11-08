Suspect arrested in murders of 3 people in St. Louis including mother and daughter

Police said an 18-year-old man is in jail in Granite City on unrelated charges

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police believe an 18-year-old man shot and killed three women – including a woman and her 8-year-old daughter – whom he did not know well within a few hours of each other in St. Louis Wednesday.

The first woman, Tori Manisco, 26, was shot to death just before midnight Tuesday on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis.

Officers did not find her until about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, a woman went to check on her 27-year-old daughter and 8-year-old granddaughter at their home in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on the city’s north side and found them tied up and shot to death.

St. Louis police confirmed the suspect in both homicide cases is in custody at a jail in Granite City on unrelated charges. Police said they plan to apply for at-large warrants against the suspect later Thursday.

A police source familiar with the investigation told the I-Team interviews with neighbors and witnesses helped homicide detectives link the shootings to the same shooter, and the alleged shooter did not know the victims well.

The source tells 5 On Your Side Manisco complained to friends and relatives about a man acting strangely toward her on the bus not long before her murder, which helped detectives identify the alleged shooter.

5 On Your Side is not naming the alleged shooter because he has not yet been charged, but we have confirmed the man pleaded guilty in June to second-degree robbery in Richmond Heights.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and sent to the aggressive offender program with eight months of shock time in the Department of Justice Services. He was released after being given credit for time served.

Manisco was a student at Crossroads College Preparatory School, according to a memorial her brother, Tyler Manisco, wrote on social media.

“The sudden, senseless, absolute tragedy of her loss has struck all of us through the heart and we as a family are grieving her passing deeply,” he wrote.

Friends and family of the second victims, Terri Bankhead and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards, told 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend that Bankhead was a certified nursing assistant and her daughter was going into second grade. Family members said they lived in an apartment near Pleasant and Penrose streets for only six months.

Police sources say the alleged shooter had a relative living in the area but did not know Bankhead or her daughter well.