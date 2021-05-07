Suspect in custody after triple shooting, standoff in south St. Louis County

Two women and a boy were shot but are expected to be OK, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after police say he shot three people and then barricaded himself in a home early Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department's South County Precinct responded to the shooting at 1:22 a.m. at Gentry and Goetz avenues in Lemay. It was originally a call for fireworks.

Officers arrived to find two women and a boy with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side the boy is 9 years old. They said that a small group was outside a home on Goetz Avenue celebrating July 4 when a man walked up and started shooting. At first, the group thought the sound was fireworks.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the suspect knew the victims. The man then barricaded himself in a home for hours on the 300 block of Goetz Avenue.

The department's tactical operations unit responded to the scene and the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210 or 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).