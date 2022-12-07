2 injured after vehicle crashes during police pursuit in O'Fallon, Missouri

Police said the suspect, a woman in her 30s, crashed a stolen vehicle into another vehicle and a light pole at Bryan and Mexico roads.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect and another driver were injured Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash in O'Fallon.

Sgt. Bryan Harr with the O'Fallon Police Department said officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle just before 7 a.m. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, crashed at Bryan and Mexico roads, striking a light pole and another vehicle.

The suspect and the man driving the other car were transported to separate hospitals for treatment. Police described the man's injuries as non-life-threatening but had no further information on the suspect's injuries.