Suspect arrested in Indiana, charged in 2019 St. Louis County murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was arrested in Indiana and charged in the 2019 homicide of a man in St. Louis County.

Jerry Bland, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with an incident on Aug. 14, 2019. Bland is accused of shooting DeMarco Boyd, who was in a fistfight with one of Bland's friends, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department. Boyd was shot eight times.

Multiple witnesses identified Bland as the shooter and his data from a cellphone shows his phone was near the crime scene, on the 10000 block of Neville Walk Drive, which is near the intersection of Chambers and West Florissant.

A witness told police that Bland was aware that police were looking for him and that he was "actively concealing his whereabouts," the release said.

In November 2019, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants on Bland.

Almost a year and a half later, U.S. Marshals arrested Bland in Indiana. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail Monday and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

“The St. Louis County Police Department is incredibly grateful to the investigators from the United States Marshals Service who worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend this individual without incident," Chief Mary Barton said in the release. "They should be commended for their dedication and professionalism. We are very fortunate to enjoy the Federal partnerships that we have, which can assist us here in St. Louis County or across the country.”