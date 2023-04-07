Suspect charged for homicide of man in September 2022

Stefhon Hawkins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sep. 24 homicide of 33-year-old Ryan Thompson.

ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was charged Friday for the death of another man in September of last year.

Stefhon Hawkins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sep. 24 homicide of 33-year-old Ryan Thompson.

St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting on the night of Sep. 24 on Gast Place. Responding officers located Thompson unconscious and not breathing in a back alley of the 8600 block of Church Drive, a few streets over from Gast Place, St. Louis police said.

He had an injury to the head determined at the time to be from an "unknown object," according to police. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. A block over, at 8500 Church Drive, police found a "large scene," where the department believes the incident occurred.

St. Louis police said at the time of the shooting no ballistic evidence was found at the scene, and they did not believe Thompson's death was the result of a shooting.

In a probable cause statement, an officer investigating the homicide said Thompson died of a gunshot wound to the face. A witness at the shooting scene told the officer she, Thompson and Hawkins got into an argument. The witness said she turned away from the two men arguing and heard gunshots. She said when she turned back toward the men, she witnesses Hawkins with a gun in his hand.

The probable cause statement said that Thompson ran from the scene after being shot, where he died from his injuries in an alley.

The witness argued with Hawkins briefly, then also ran from the scene, the probable cause said.

The probable cause said the witness then successfully picked Hawkins out of a lineup.

