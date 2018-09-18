ST. LOUIS — A 19-year murder mystery in St. Louis has possibly been solved.

On February 6, 1999, Floyd Epps was found dead in Eads Square Park near Lafayette Square. Epps, who was 30 years old, had been shot several times.

For nearly two decades, the crime went unsolved and the case went cold.

But on Tuesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police announced a warrant had been issued in Epps’ murder. The suspect was already behind bars.

Deangelo Thomas, 39, is suspected of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's currently behind bars at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, Missouri. He's serving a sentence for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Police did not release what led investigators to Thomas after 19 years.

