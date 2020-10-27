Suspect charged with killing man caught with girlfriend in Jennings last year

Edward Mosely, 48, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect has been charged with shooting and killing a man who he caught with his girlfriend in St. Louis County last year.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Mosely discovered a man engaging in sexual activity with his girlfriend at a home in St. Louis County, according to a probable cause statement.

The man left the home, but Mosely followed him to Jennings, the statement says. Mosely approached the victim from behind, confronted him and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.