Suspect charged in shooting death of St. Louis man

Marrell Withers, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm
Credit: St. Louis police
Marrell Withers

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a St. Louis man that occurred last week.

Marrell Withers, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, St. Louis police said.

On Dec. 9, police responded to a shooting call and found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood in north St. Louis.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Samuel Spires, whose address was also listed on the same block.

It is not clear whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

