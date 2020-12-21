Suspect charged with killing man at Hazelwood convenience store

Alec Harris faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man at a convenience store in Hazelwood over the weekend.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Smart Mart Convenience Store on the 6800 block of Howdershell Road for reports of shots being fired.

Officers found a man on the floor, who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

Monday, the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office charged 23-year-old Alec Harris with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators said Harris and the victim were acquaintances and got into a fight at the business before the shooting.