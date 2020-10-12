Man charged after St. Louis County police officers shot at while driving

During the arrest, Stedmen Duncan spit on a police officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Normandy man has been charged after St. Louis County police officers were shot at while responding to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday.

Stedmen Duncan, 31, was charged with first- and fourth-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest for a felony and receiving stolen property. Duncan is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Louis County police officers were responding to an active shooting. While on the way to the scene, Duncan aimed a gun at officers’ marked patrol cars and fired a shot at them, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers heard the shot, turned around and proceeded towards Duncan. Officers told Duncan to drop his gun, but he ran away from the officers. While running away, Duncan fired another shot at officers, police said.

Duncan continued walking away on Chambers Road, pointing his gun at officers multiple times, according to the statement. The officers eventually caught up to Duncan and saw him throw his gun away.