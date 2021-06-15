Suspect arrested in Texas, charged in January St. Louis homicide

Tishawn Washington was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas. The victim was shot and killed in what became St. Louis' first homicide of 2021

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in St. Louis.

Tishawn Washington was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas. Washington was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim was 22-year-old Demont Coleman.

On Jan. 4, St. Louis police were called to the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, near Fairground Park.

When officers arrived, they found Coleman suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting was released. Coleman's death was the first homicide in St. Louis in 2021.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html