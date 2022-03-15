Suspect charged in shooting death of St. Louis landlord

Michael Kelly had just parked in front of his office in the Hyde Park neighborhood when he was shot, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a landlord was shot to death in the City of St. Louis.

James Cody Jr., 27, is accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Michael Kelly the morning of March 8.

Charging documents filed this week state the crime happened moments after Kelly pulled up in his pickup truck and parked outside his office in the 3900 block of North 25th Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Kelly, 72, owned several homes in the area, investigators said.

Police said surveillance video shows Kelly sitting in his pickup truck when a man enters the picture appearing to hold something in his hand. The man steps out of the camera’s view and then the truck was shot several times. Moments later, a gray car is seen on the video. A detective said further investigation found the gray car followed Kelly in his truck just before the shooting.

Kelly, who was from St. Ann, died of his injuries.

As the investigation progressed, police discovered the car had been rented, which led them to Cody.

After being read his Miranda rights, St. Louis police said Cody admitted to shooting Kelly and his pickup truck. No motive was released by police. Officers said Cody told them where to find the guns used in the crime and the clothes he was wearing that day. The items were taken into evidence.