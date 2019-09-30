ST. LOUIS — A suspect was charged with murder after a man was found with his throat cut in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 400 block of Eichelberger Street at about 4:20 p.m. for the report of a crash with a person hit. Officers said they arrived to find the victim next to a car with multiple stab wounds. Police also said the man's throat was cut.

The victim was identified as Steven Tyrell Hill of the 4400 block of Shaw. He was 20 years old.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as Alipasha Ibragimov, a 26-year-old man from south St. Louis County.

According to the probable cause statement, Ibragimov told police he wasn't involved in the murder.

PREVIOUS: Suspect charged after man found dead with throat cut in south St. Louis

Ibragimov and Hill were working together as movers at a warehouse. They were finishing up their day when Ibragimov said he came out of the building and found Hill had been stabbed several times. He told police he then ran to get help.

However, the surveillance video told a different story, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video showed Ibragimov and Hill outside the warehouse. Hill got into the cab of the truck. Ibragimov did, too. All of this happened during the time, the suspect told police he was inside the warehouse.

The video then showed Ibragimov run into the warehouse. When he went inside, he was covered in blood, police said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Ibragimov was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was denied.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

