Suspect in custody after 16-year-old girl shot in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after a 16-year-old girl was shot and injured in Moline Acres, Missouri.

Moline Acres police were called to a home on the 9000 block of Lawnview Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police said they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Moline Acres police requested the help of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said an investigation found that the girl was shot during an argument in the home. St. Louis County police arrested a suspect.