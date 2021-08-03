Arrest made more than a year after 2 killed in shooting

Former Governor Greitens one of the people that tried to help victims at scene

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges in the deaths of two people near St. Louis University in 2020.

Omar Harris, 21, and Arie Bagsby, 20, were killed July 13, 2020. Police connected 19-year-old Deshaun Ewing to their deaths Tuesday.

Note: The video above is from last year in the wake of Harris and Bagsby's deaths.

Ewing was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 15-year-old Kyle Falker. Falker was killed July 11, 2021.

Falker died last month after police found him suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Biddle Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris and Bagsby were victims of mistaken identity, Harris' father told 5 On Your Side last year. They were killed near the 300 block of north Grand Boulevard.

"They were just both good kids, they were both good kids," said Anthony Harris, Omar's father.

After the pair were shot, former Missouri Governor Eric Grietens was one of the people who rushed to the scene to help. He said he heard 15 to 25 shots.

Greitens was governor from January 2017 until his resignation in June 2018.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office initially refused to charge Ewing in Harris and Bagsby's deaths, according to a Friday news release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The CAO changed course in an updated news release Tuesday.