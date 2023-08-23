'Person of interest' ID'd in reported sexual assault of SLU student

The incident happened at the Coronado Place and Towers near St. Louis University's campus, the school's department of public safety said.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis University student reported to police being sexually assaulted Tuesday at the Coronado Place and Towers Apartments just north of the school's campus.

St. Louis police said the department was notified shortly before 10:30 p.m. by a female student. SLU's Department of Public Safety sent a notification to students and faculty early Wednesday morning.

"We recognize that incidents of this nature are distressing and can profoundly impact our community, especially as we begin a new academic year," university assistant vice president Melinda Heikkinen said in a statement.

The university said the suspect was thought to be an employee of the apartment building in the 3700 block of Lindell Boulevard.

Late Wednesday night, St. Louis police spokesman Sgt. Charles Wall said that a male person of interest had been identified and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to call 314-231-1212.

Editor's note: A earlier version of this report stated that a suspect was in custody based on information provided by St. Louis University. St. Louis police said Wednesday night that a person of interest had been identified and was cooperating with the investigation.

