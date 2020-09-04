ST. LOUIS — An on-duty officer from the Normandy Police Department was injured Thursday after he was shot at by a suspect, multiple law enforcement officers told 5 On Your Side.

The officer refused treatment and wasn't taken to the hospital.

A call for an officer in need of aid went out around 11:13 a.m. at Adelaide Avenue and eastbound Interstate 70.

Normandy police said officers were attempting to stop a car that matched the description of a car wanted for a shooting. The car fled the area and got onto I-70.

After getting on the interstate, the car stopped, and someone got out and started shooting at police. Officers returned fire and the suspect started running away while continuing to shoot at officers.

A source told 5 On Your Side that several bullets struck the officer's patrol car.

The officer didn't appear to have been shot but was possibly injured by broken glass, St. Louis police said.

Three people have been taken into custody.

No other information on the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scene near Adelaide and I-70

KSDK

