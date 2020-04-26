Suspect in custody after Saturday morning homicide in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man is in custody following an early morning homicide in Webster Groves.
At 1:38 a.m. on Saturday morning, Webster Groves Police responded to the 800 block of Newport Avenue for a call of domestic violence.
Police arrived to find a deceased victim with multiple stab wounds.
Ryne A Dobson (21) was taken into custody at the scene. Dobson was later charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.
His bond was set at $1 million.
Related Stories
RELATED: Police: Fatal stabbing at Maryland Popeyes happened after a man cut in line while waiting for a chicken sandwich
RELATED: Byers' Beat: Losses continue for families of officers who played fatal game of Russian-roulette