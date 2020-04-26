Suspect in custody after Saturday morning homicide in Webster Groves

Police discovered the victim at the scene had sustained multiple stab wounds

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man is in custody following an early morning homicide in Webster Groves.

At 1:38 a.m. on Saturday morning, Webster Groves Police responded to the 800 block of Newport Avenue for a call of domestic violence.

Police arrived to find a deceased victim with multiple stab wounds.

Ryne A Dobson (21) was taken into custody at the scene. Dobson was later charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $1 million.