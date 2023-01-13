Suspect in custody after shooting involving police near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have a suspect in custody after shots were fired Friday morning in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.
The incident happened around 9:45 in the 700 block of N. 16th St. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an "officer-involved shooting" occurred, but there are no injuries being reported at this time. It is unclear who fired the shots.
Police said they would provide further details as they become available.
The Force Investigation Unit, which investigates police shootings, is responding to the incident.