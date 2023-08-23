Suspect in custody after SLU student reports sexual assault in off-campus apartment

The incident happened at Coronado Apartments near the university's campus, the university's department of public safety said.

ST. LOUIS — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a St. Louis University student reported being sexually assaulted at the Coronado Apartments near campus Tuesday night.

The news originally broke when the university's department of public safety issued an emergency notification late Tuesday night.

The initial emergency notification stated that the suspect may be employed by the Coronado Apartments; police have yet to confirm.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning that a suspect was taken into custody. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the department at 314-231-1212.

Officers have yet to release the following information:

The name of the suspect

The events leading up to the sexual assault

The health status of the victim

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it is made available.

