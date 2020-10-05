Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in south St. Louis Saturday night

A 54-year-old man was shot in the pelvis and later died at the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Providence Place at 8:07 p.m.

Officers found a 54-year-old man unconscious and barely breathing with a gunshot wound to the pelvis. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

A man is in custody, police said, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police did not release any further information on what led to the shooting.

