Suspect in fatal shooting, 31, arrested and charged with murder, St. Louis police report

Javon White taken into custody, also charged with assault. Two women wounded and in hospital after Walnut Park East shooting

St. Louis Metropolitan Police arrested 31-year-old Javon White and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Jennings man early Saturday in Walnut Park East, SLMPD reported.

Officers arrived to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue and found Chuwn Curtis, 24, inside a vehicle with multiple wounds. EMS responded and pronounced Curtis dead.

Two women, ages 44 and 27, were also injured, outside the vehicle, and EMS transported them to an area hospital. There was no report of their condition.

White, of the 1100 block of Haley Avenue in St. Louis, is also charged with two counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Bond is not allowed.

The St. Louis Metro homicide division is investigating.