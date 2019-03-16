STAUNTON, Ill. — The suspect who was killed in a shootout with an Illinois State Trooper Saturday has been identified.

A release from the Illinois State Police said the suspect was Billy L. Walker Jr., a 53-year-old man who was considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement. He had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation resulting from weapons violations at the time of the incident.

In a Saturday evening press conference, Illinois State Police said that at 3:45 p.m., Glen Carbon police informed Illinois State Police that Walker had fled the scene of an armed carjacking in Glen Carbon. The state trooper located and attempted to stop Walker, and then pursued the suspect along with the Staunton Police Department.

Police said the pursuit ended in Staunton when Walker drove into the median, got stuck in the mud and ran from the car. The trooper pursued, at which point police say Walker pulled out a handgun and shot at the trooper. The trooper then returned fire.

Walker was killed and the trooper was shot in the hand.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is a 36-years-old, 11-year veteran with the Illinois State Police. He remained in the hospital for treatment Sunday.

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation has launched a full investigation.