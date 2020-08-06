Police ask for help identifying suspects in looting of St. Louis car dealership

The suspects shattered a window at Don Brown Chevrolet and stole three cars on June 2

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who stole three vehicles from a car dealership last week.

The burglary happened at 3 a.m. on June 2, during a night of violence and looting in the city. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspects broke into Don Brown Chevrolet on Kingshighway Boulevard by shattering a window.

They stole three vehicles and fled the scene.

The department released several surveillance photos of the suspects Monday and asked for the public's help in identifying them.

Police ask for help identifying suspects in car dealership looting 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

Anyone with information who wants to stay anonymous or is interested in receiving an award can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).