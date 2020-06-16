Man wanted by police forces way into St. Louis business and gets shot by employee

Detectives were conducing an investigation for a wanted man and when they located him, he fled into a nearby business

ST. LOUIS — A man wanted by police was shot by an employee of a business in St. Louis’ Marine Villa neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives from the Gun Crime Intelligence Center and detectives from the Violent Offenders Task Force were conducting a fugitive investigation of a wanted man.

That man was located and resisted arrest by fleeing into a nearby business, police said.

The business is located in the 3600 block of S. Broadway.

An employee of the business fired one shot at the suspect after he had forced his way in.

The man is wanted in connection with a first-degree assault and property damage that happened on May 25, unlawful exhibiting of a gun from June 10 and property damage from June 22, 2019.

The suspect was shot in his shoulder and was transported to an area hospital.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were not involved in the shooting and were not injured during the incident.